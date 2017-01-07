Two AC units stolen from Davenport business

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- Friday, one Davenport business reported two AC units had been stolen from their yard. Jerico Tool Company is located off of 59th Street, an area General Manager, Cyndi Sheridan said is typically a quiet area.

“We don’t really have any through traffic,” Sheridan said. “Back here there’s about 10 small businesses.”

Both units were on the backside of the building. Tire tracks are now visible leading up to the spot where the units were originally placed. However, Sheridan said this is not the first time the company has dealt with theft. In October Sheridan reported a break-in, where cash was stolen and files were rummaged through.

“Back in October somebody thought they could come on in and rummage through things,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan said the stolen AC units will cost the company a couple thousand dollars to replace. In addition, the company said they plan to install surveillance cameras to help prevent another occurrence. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Davenport Police Department.