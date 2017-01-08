Burlington under flood warning due to ice jam

Related Coverage Quad City Area River Levels

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Burlington area along the Mississippi River until Thursday.

Early this morning the river levels were at about 17.0 feet, which is considered moderate flooding.

One Burlington couple woke up in the middle of the night to let their dogs out and were surprised to find up to three feet of water rising up their cabin steps.

Kim and Jeff Houtz say they have never seen the river like this before.

“The water is normally way past that ridge of ice,” Kim Houtz says. “We have dogs and we have a little yorkie and we had to carry her down and across the street.”

Her husband sprang into action to move their boats stuck in ice ashore.

“We had to hook chains and straps onto the trailers and just yank them out,” he explains.

The Houtzes are grateful for their neighbors of Edgewater Beach Road who assisted them in the early morning hours.

Once the ice begins to melt and recede, the couple anticipates a challenge with moving larger chunks of ice.

“This will all just be big chunk ice sitting in the driveway,” Jeff Houtz recognizes. “Sooner or later I’m gonna fall on it.”

While living along the river can be dangerous, they say they recognize the beauty of Mother Nature.

“It’s erie and it’s kind of neat at the same time,” she says.