Even more fantastic: Rowling updates ‘Fantastic Beasts’ book

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, J. K. Rowling attends the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" in New York. The stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has become London’s theater event of the year. Producers hope Broadway will shortly be under its spell, too. Talks are underway to bring the show to The Lyric Theatre by the spring of 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling is not done with the story of “Fantastic Beasts.”

The author’s Pottermore website announced Thursday that a new edition of the Harry Potter spin-off “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will come out in March. The book, which arrives 4 months after the hit film adaptation, will include a foreword by Rowling writing as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, new artwork and a batch of new beasts.

Proceeds will be donated to Comic Relief and Lumos, Rowling’s charity for children placed in institutions.

The original book came out in 2001.

