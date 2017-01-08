Iowa DCI Investigating Home Invasion, Death

A Friday night Sumner shooting leads The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations to review a deadly weekend incident.

On Friday, January 6th, 2017, around 10:55 pm, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 1359 Whitetail Avenue in Sumner, Iowa, reporting that someone at the residence had been shot.

Deputies responded and located one person who had been injured and another person who was dead.

Steven Anthony, 46, of Davenport, Iowa was killed.

The preliminary indication is that the death appears to be the result of a home invasion.

The DCI is not releasing the names of the people who were home during the home invasion. The investigation is ongoing.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).