Quad Cities community celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- Sunday residents of the Quad Cities showed their support for officers as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The event was organized by the Davenport Police Department Family Support Group to give family, friends and community members an opportunity to say thank you to those that serve our community. Adrian Jones has been a Sheriff’s Deputy Reserve for over year and said the support from the community and his fellow deputies help him serve each day.

“We have a very, very strong support system, Jones said. “You have to have each other’s back out there because it could be a matter of life or death and that’s when trust comes in.”

Rebeecca Heick knows first-hand how tough the job can be. Her husband, Corporal Brian Heick has served with the Davenport Police Department for 12 years.

“The hardest part is just knowing that when he steps out the door, that could be it for us,” Heick said. “That for me is when faith comes into play, we make sure at our house that he knows how much we love him and that we are backing him every single day.”

Nationwide, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is celebrated on January 9th. Individuals wishing to celebrate can show their support by wearing blue clothing or a blue ribbon, displaying a blue light at your home, or simply thanking an officer.