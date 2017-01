DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Multiple people were injured Sunday in a two car accident in Davenport.

The accident happened in the area of 3rd Street and Division Street just after 1 pm.

While police confirmed multiple injuries, there is no official word on the conditions of any of the people involved.

