Woman charged with murder in Davenport death investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) –  A Davenport woman is facing a murder charge after a weekend death investigation.

Police responded to 2300 Ripley Street at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday, January 7th in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Mark Jasper, 64, was found dead in the home. Police say 52-year-old Shiela Jasper of Davenport is charged with Murder 1st Degree.shielajasper

Jasper is being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

 

Detectives are investigating and will release additional information when possible. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.

