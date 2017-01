DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — An accident on the on-ramp onto I-74 from I-80 is causing a slowdown in traffic. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced the accident on their Twitter account around 10:17 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017.

In the tweet, officials say the The ramp was partially blocked due to a crash. The webcam in the area shows a vehicle that appears to be laying on its side.

