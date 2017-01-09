Committee talks more changes for Niabi Zoo

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) – Niabi Zoo is still several months from opening for this year, but there’s a lot going on in the off-season. It could mean more changes for visitors.

Behind the scenes a committee continues to work toward a new operational structure for the facility. Several of the new amenities and experiences planned for the upcoming season are still on tap. Also come spring, you could be paying more at the zoo.

The big plans zoo Director Lee Jackson laid out when he took the job haven’t changed. In order for growth there needs to be funding.

“We need the money to move forward with improved and increased number of exhibits, improved guest experience, improved amenities for animal welfare. We need the money,” said Jackson.

The Niabi Zoo Oversight Committee is on board with adding $1 to the cost of train rides bringing it to $3. There’s a proposal to begin charging $3 per car for parking as well as doing away with discounted admission on Tuesdays.

“There are still at least or around 30 days of the year where people would be able to come to the zoo for free,” added Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jackson says some facilities are being updated in the off-season. With the lorikeet flock dwindling due to a degenerative liver disease, the zoo plans to bring 200 parakeets for visitors to interact with. There are also efforts toward new conservation initiatives, including possible partnerships with universities and other zoos.

Still, there’s a question of a new operational plan for the zoo moving forward. The oversight committee is recommending an advisory board meant to have more involvement with the zoo specifically.

“The idea is that the society would still be the primary fundraiser, the zoo board would kind of be in partnership with them to make those things happen, but also help support that on a governmental level,” said William Nelson, a member of the zoo oversight committee.

Something to bridge the gap between the Forest Preserve and the Zoological Society as the fundraising arm. The next step for the operating structure is to fine tune things over the next few months. The proposals for train fare, parking, and discontinuing the discounts on Tuesdays need final approval by the Forest Preserve Commission.