Due to flu, only ‘well’ visitors asked to visit patients

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Hospital officials say seasonal flu activity is on the increase in the Quad Cities area.

During the past week, Genesis Medical Center officials say the have experienced an increase in the number of patients hospitalized to treat influenza. They say there has also been an increase in the number of patients testing positive for seasonal influenza in Genesis emergency departments, although actual numbers of positive tests are not kept and are not required to be reported.

The Iowa Influenza Surveillance Network called flu activity sporadic last week in its weekly activity report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week warned of a possible severe flu season in some areas.

Because of the increase in influenza in the QCA, officials are asking that only “well” visitors visit patients at area hospitals.

Visitors should not come to the hospital to visit patients if they have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches. People exhibiting these symptoms will be asked to wear a mask and must clean their hands before entering a patient’s room.

“The best preventive measures to protect against seasonal influenza are a flu vaccination and good hand hygiene,” said Lisa Caffery, infection control coordinator, Genesis Health System. “It is not too late to get a flu shot. “We would also suggest that anyone with flu symptoms stay home from work or school.”