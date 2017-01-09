Iowa football promotes Brian Ferentz to offensive coordinator

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – Brian Ferentz, a former Hawkeye football team captain and three-year letterman who has been a member of the University of Iowa coaching staff the past five seasons, has been named Iowa football’s offensive coordinator. The announcement was made Monday by UI head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Brian Ferentz was an offensive lineman who completed his Hawkeye playing career in 2005. The son of Iowa’s head coach, Brian was named offensive line coach in 2012 and added the title of run game coordinator prior to the 2015 season.

“Brian has been an integral member of our offensive coaching staff for five years, bringing national recognition to our offensive line and new levels of success in our running game,” said Kirk Ferentz. “Brian’s coaching experience here at Iowa, coupled with his time in the NFL, has prepared him well for his new responsibilities as the offensive coordinator for Iowa football.”

“It is an honor and privilege to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Iowa football program,” said Brian Ferentz. “As a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff, a former player and a kid who grew up around the black and gold, this is a special day for my family and me.

“I’ve had the good fortune to work with — and learn from — a number of great coaches, two who are coaching Saturday in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, Bill O’Brien with the Houston Texans and Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. It was an invaluable post-graduate coaching program for me. They taught me the value of coaching to your players’ strengths… and instilled in me a relentless determination to win.

“As we look ahead to 2017, we will develop this Iowa team to be tough, smart, and physical — the foundation of Iowa football for the past 18 years. But to compete for a Big Ten championship, we must also be adaptable and flexible — to make the changes necessary that will give us the best opportunity to win.”

The Hawkeyes have won 39 games and advanced to four bowl games since Brian Ferentz joined the staff in 2012. Those 39 wins include a combined 20 wins over the past two years, a perfect 12-0 regular-season record in 2015, and a Big Ten West Division title. Iowa participated in the 2016 Rose Bowl and 2015 Big Ten Championship game and ended the season in the top 10 in the national rankings. Along with the Rose Bowl, Iowa participated in the Outback Bowl in 2014 and 2017, and the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl.

Brian joined the Hawkeye staff after spending four years with the NFL’s New England Patriots. He was recently recognized by ESPN.com as one of the top assistant coaches in the Big Ten Conference under the age of 40. At New England, Ferentz worked under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and current Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

Brian served as New England’s tight ends coach in 2011, helping the Patriots win the AFC championship and a spot in the 2012 Super Bowl. He was an offensive assistant coach in 2010, working exclusively with the tight ends.

“During the course of the past year and a half, Kirk and I have had discussions in regards to a succession plan for whenever Greg Davis elected to retire. One possibility has always been moving Brian into that role,” said Gary Barta, the UI’s director of athletics. “I’ve had good conversations with Brian and Kirk the past few days. I’m pleased and excited for Brian to take this next step in his career. He’s prepared and ready, and I’m confident he’ll be successful.”

In 2016, Iowa’s offensive line was the recipient of the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in college football. Due to injuries Iowa was forced to use several starting combinations on the offensive line, but the Hawkeyes were able to produce two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season for the first time in program history. The Hawkeyes were also a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2015.

Four members of Iowa’s 2016 offensive line earned All-Big Ten recognition, with three of the four returning to the Hawkeyes next season.

Under Brian’s direction, left tackle Brandon Scherff won the 2014 Outland Trophy, was the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten; and earned unanimous consensus All-America honors. Scherff was the fifth player selected in the 2015 NFL Draft (Washington Redskins), while right tackle Andrew Donnal was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the fourth round. Center Austin Blythe was selected in the 2016 NFL Draft (Indianapolis).

Brian played both offensive guard and center during his Iowa career. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2005, and was academic All-Big Ten in 2003. He was a team captain as a senior and played on Iowa teams that were among the most successful in school history. Brian was part of two Big Ten championship teams (2002 and 2004).

Ferentz was born March 28, 1983, in Iowa City. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Iowa in 2006.

Brian and his wife, Nikki, have a daughter, Presley, and a son, John.