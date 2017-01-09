neighbor-speaks-out-about-davenport-woman-charged-with-the-killing-of-her-own-husband

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police say 52-year-old Shiela Jasper has been charged with first degree murder, after they found her 64-year-old husband Mark Jasper dead in their home Saturday night.

Their next-door neighbor, Susan Lammers says the two were involved in their community, which is why she says many were shocked when they heard this news.

She says everyone knows everyone in her neighborhood, and now she’s asking herself if there’s anything she could’ve done to help keep this from happening.

“It’s kind of hard to understand and understand why it happened,” Lammers said.

Lammers says she’s been asking herself many questions since Saturday night.

“Was there anything we could’ve done to prevent any of it? So that’s the trial that’s starting to happen now,” Lammer said. “How could have we helped?”

She describes the couple as her long-time neighbors and friends. And now, one is now dead and the other is now in jail for killing her own husband.

“It was just shocking, we were just like, it didn’t seem real at first because it was right next door, two good people, no indications that anything was wrong,” she said.

Lammers says she’s known the Jasper’s since they moved in next door about 20 years ago and over the years she has become good friends with the couple.

“Never would’ve guessed, nothing,” Lammers said. “They just were two people [who] have integrated into the community and our neighborhood and who were just really good neighbors and watched out for us, we watched out for them.”

Now, Lammers says it’s going to be tough getting used to them not being there.

“They’ll be sorely missed, I miss you know the quiet,” Lammer said. “It’s starting to set in that I’m not going to hear Mark and his talking to his dogs and calling them in and seeing Shiela and they’ll be missed.”

Shiela Jasper is being held without bond.

Police have not released any more information. If you know anything that could help, you’re encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip using their mobile app: “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”

