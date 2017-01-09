New executive director looks to restore Reagan Home

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) – The Ronald Reagan Home is one of the biggest tourist attractions in northern Illinois. On average about eight to ten thousand visitors visit each season.

Despite this draw, the home faces many challenges to its indoor and outdoor structure, an estimated eighty thousand dollars worth of repairs.

In July 2016, Patrick Gorman assumed the role as executive director and he was surprised to see the state the home was in.

“Everywhere I turned there was issues that I saw,” Gorman says. “You cannot not do maintenance on a home, any home.”

He immediately realized both the presidential site and the adjacent Visitors Center needed serious attention.

Some of the areas which need work include a rotting roof, leaks in the bedroom walls, new carpets, and the grounds itself need to be better maintained.

Money for the repairs will come mainly from an increased admission fee, donations, and rental properties the Reagan Home owns.

While talk in Dixon surrounds building a new statue of the former president at Lowell Park, the beach where the 40th president once was a life-guard.

Gorman advocates for focusing on getting the home up to par first.

“I fully support the statue but you’ve gotta get your ducks in a row first,” Gorman says.

The statue project was the brainchild of the late former Dixon mayor James Burke, a good friend to Gorman.

“The statue project has kind of gone by the wayside since he passed away and I hope that we can get that going again,” he adds.

Gorman has made it his mission to restore the home and he won’t stop until it’s fit for a president.

The Ronald Reagan Home plans to have a grand re-opening sometime next April when it opens for the summer season.

