New IL ‘Taps Law’ gives students a chance to play at veteran’s funerals

WOODHULL, Ill (KWQC)- As of January 1st, 2017 a new Illinois law gives students in grades 6-12 the opportunity to have an excused absence to play taps a veteran’s funeral or memorial service.

The law was crafted by AlWood High School Senior Jack Bumann, who has played at around a dozen services.

“It’s the tone,” Jack Bumann said. “If you have this tone, this really good tone, then it sends chills up people.”

Bumann noticed the need for taps players after seeing and hearing recordings instead of the real thing.

“The thought of those veterans and those who served our country being put to their final resting place over a tape recording isn’t really suited for what they deserve,” he said.

The law, drafted by State Representative Don Moffitt and co-sponsored by State Senator Chuck Weaver and others, was signed by Governor Bruce Rauner during the state fair.

It’s a law that Sue Jehlen, the Director of the Rock Island National Cemetery, says could help them in the future.

As of right now, the cemetery only has two taps players.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for our young people to get involved,” Jehlen said.

She hopes the students will share their gift and learn about history.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to get to know more about that veteran,” she added.

Bumann hopes the new law will help veteran’s families enjoy the real thing, instead of a recording.

“There aren’t a lot of bills being passed,” he said, “Something good to go a long way hopefully.”