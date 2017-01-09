New Whitey’s Ice Cream opens in Eldridge

By Published:
whiteys-logo

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) — A new Whitey’s Ice Cream opened its doors for the first time on Monday, Jan. 9. The business announced the new location in October of 2016.

Whitey’s said it wanted to better serve customers who live north of the metro-area. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Whitey’s posted a video to Facebook, showing off the inside of the new store.

whiteys-eldridge-announcement

 

“We are very pleased to bring Whitey’s Ice Cream to the city of Eldridge,” said Jon Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream. “We are excited and grateful with the response we have seen from the Eldridge residents with this news and are thrilled to be part of this growing community.”

The Eldridge Whitey’s has a drive-thru. The store is located at 114 North 1st Street. It’s the site of the former Del’s Pub and Eatery, which burned to the ground in January of 2013.

 

