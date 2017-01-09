Senator Grassley endorses Iowa Secretary of Agriculture for national position, still no call from Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) — Senator Grassley recently endorsed Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey for a national position but, in a media statement, Northey says he hasn’t been approached by the Trump Administration for the role of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

“It was very humbling to have someone as respected and as knowledgeable as Senator Grassley bring up my name for a role like U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. I haven’t been approached by the Trump administration and there have been number of people mentioned for that role that would do an outstanding job. I’m excited about President Trump taking office and what it will mean for Iowa agriculture as he has expressed strong support reducing the regulatory burden on farmers and I will support his efforts in whatever way I can. That said, love my job as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture and look forward to continuing to serve Iowans in this role.”