“Suck it up buttercup” bill got a little leaner

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) — After looking into the way Iowa universities handled protesters after the 2016 Presidential election, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, (R-Wilton) says he is making changes to his “Suck It Up Buttercup” bill he plans to introduce into legislation later this month.

Kaufmann tells KWQC that Iowans should be proud of how the universities responsibly handled the election and post election protests. He says the original bill that he planned to present included two parts. One part would have prohibited public universities from using tax dollars for extra counseling services or other programs for students upset with election results. After looking at the way the election was handled in Iowa, he felt there was no need for this part of the bill. He says he didn’t see the spending that other state’s universities saw.

The other part of the legislation deals with the safety of protesters and motorists on Iowa’s highways and interstates during protests. Kaufmann says he was upset when he saw the Iowa City protest after the election. Protesters near the University of Iowa campus blocked off Interstate 80, creating a dangerous situation. The other part of his legislation would increase penalties for anyone who closes down an interstate highway as part of a political protest. Kaufman says he still plans to introduce this part of the legislation.