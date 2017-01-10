Bettendorf plans Winter Carnival without snow

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) – The forecast may not be very winter-like, but the City of Bettendorf is going ahead with plans for its Winter Carnival. Because there is no snow, no activities are planned at Faye’s Field, Palmer Hills Golf Course, Veteran’s Memorial Park, or Crow Creek Park. However, the city says you can celebrate winter at the new Frozen Landing Ice Rink and indoor activities at the Bettendorf Library, The Family Museum and Life Fitness Center..

The library will host demonstrations on how the make rock candy, build bird feeders and ice fishing. The Family Museum will have a science demonstration using dry ice and also building a milk jug igloo.

The Life Fitness Center will hold indoor winter games, such as soccer, target golf and snowman bowling.

Want to partake in all that is being offered? The city will provide shuttle service between the museum/library, Life Fitness Center and Frozen Landing from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for Winter Carnival on Sat., Jan. 14, 2017.

For more information call: 563-344-4106.

