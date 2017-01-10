MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Tip your hat to eighty eight year old Vern Staelens. The Moline man opens his garage door to a cluster of caps. They hang from the rafters All sizes and colors. At last count: about 1,700.
It’s enough to make your head spin. Vern has been collecting for years. Many he bought. Others he received as gifts.
Caps arranged in categories. Football. Baseball. Golf.
One features Homer Simpson. Another with a double brim. There’s also a battery operated cap with a working clock.
Ann Staelens says her husband ran out of room in the garage. So, he started hanging the caps in their sun room next to the garage. Inside their home, she laughs, is off limits.
No hard hats in the collection. Vern had to wear one years ago at work. He jokes and says he hated them with a passion!
Captivating Collection – Fran Riley Feature
