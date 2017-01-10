Charges filed against man shot by Bettendorf police

Related Coverage DCI releases name of Bettendorf officer involved in shooting at Home Depot

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Police have filed charges against the man who was shot by police during an after-hours incident at a home improvement store. According to court records, Joshua G. Price is charged with 3rd degree kidnapping, 2nd degree burglary and assault on a police officer.

According to police, on Dec. 19, 2016, Price made an unauthorized entry into the Home Depot store off Middle Road. The store had closed for the night, but there were several employees still inside. Price was holding what appeared to be a handgun and showed it to the manager. Police say he then confined the manager inside the store while telling other employees to leave. Police say he held the manager as a hostage until police arrived.

That’s when police confronted Price, who pointed what appeared to be a handgun at an officer. As a result, the suspect was shot by police multiple times.

Price was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries. The Division of Criminal Investigation determined he was carrying an air-soft handgun at the time of the incident.