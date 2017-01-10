Criminal Justice report suggests changes to reduce Illinois prison population

Associated Press Published:
jail-cell-door

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A commission created by Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner recommends reducing prison populations with a focus on treatment, curbing racial bias and emphasizing rehabilitation with punishment.

The Criminal Justice Reform Commission made 13 recommendations in its final report delivered to Rauner on Tuesday.

The commission suggests increasing post-prison services in communities with high numbers of ex-inmates. It says training for prison employees on racial and ethnic bias is important. And sentencing guidelines should be reworked to emphasize constructive community rehabilitation while holding offenders accountable.

Rauner announced a 2015 plan to reduce prison population by 25 percent over a decade. It’s down 10 percent since then but prisons still hold 43,000 inmates in space designed for 32,000.

