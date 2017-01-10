East Moline teachers picket, but Superintendent ready to get back to negotiations

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – People honked their car horns and white signs dotted the scene outside Glenview Middle School and Ridgewood Elementary Jan. 9. Dozens of East Moline teachers carried signs that had painted phrases like, “Keep good teachers in East Moline.”

This informational picket is just one event in what has been months of back and forth between the East Moline Education Association (EMEA) and the district’s school board. EMEA members have been fighting for a “fair” contract since April of 2016, but the school district declared an impasse last October.

Fast forward to the first month of 2017, still no resolution has been reached between the school board and the EMEA.

The local education association says the main sticking points are compensation and retirement.

This week especially, It’s clear the teachers won’t give up quickly. The EMEA plans to have demonstrations each day from, at least, Monday, Jan. 9 through Thursday, Jan. 12.

TV6 spoke with East Moline Superintendent, Kristin Humphries, about the negotiations. He said the Illinois budget deadlock doesn’t help.

“The informational picket doesn’t change the amount of money that the board has to negotiate with,” said Humphries. “So, I understand the teachers want to do this. Right now we’re 1.2 million dollars behind from the state of Illinois. And since negotiations have started, that number has continued to worsen. So, we hope to get back to the table very soon.”

Superintendent Humphries said the school board recently reached out to the EMEA about returning to negotiations, and added he thinks “that will happen very soon.”