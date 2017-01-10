Iowa man accused of driving through garage door while stealing truck

By Published: Updated:
Clay D. Kalvig, 28, of Klemme, Iowa is accused of stealing a pickup truck by driving it through the door of a residential garage. (Cerro Gordo Sheriff)
ROCKFORD, Iowa (KWQC) – The break in went well, the getaway not so much.

Clay D. Kalvig, 28, of Klemme, Iowa is charged with theft, burglary, and criminal mischief in a bizarre incident that happened in the middle of the night.

Investigators say Kalvig broke into a residential garage on 220th Street at around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, apparently with the intent of stealing the 2002 Chevy pickup inside.

The homeowner was unaware of the break in until being awoken by loud noises investigators say were caused by Kalvig driving the homeowner’s truck right through the garage door.

The Iowa State Patrol located the truck about two hours later in a ditch.

Damage to the garage and truck is estimated to be more than $1,000.

