Man killed in Lee County Ill. accident

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — One man is dead after an accident on Rock Island Road at Browns Beach Road. The accident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Lee County Sheriff’s officials say a man was driving his vehicle eastbound on Rock Island Road and tried to pass another vehicle. The vehicle hit a patch of black ice, lost control and left the road. The vehicle hit some landscaping, trees and then a utility pole.

According to officials, the SUV caught fire after the crash. The driver died at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.