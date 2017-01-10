Moline police still searching for man who disappeared 23 years ago

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – It’s been more than 20 years, but Moline police have not forgotten Steve Asplund. On Jan, 9, 1994, the 32-year-old man was last seen leaving a friend’s house. His car was located on 12th St. in Bettendorf . Months later, a search party found Asplund’s insurance identification card at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, but the trail went cold.

Moline police posted these photos on the department Facebook page this week in hopes of solving the case that remains open.

If you have information regarding details of January 9th or 10th, 1994 or the whereabouts of Steve Asplund you’re asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.