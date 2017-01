BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Pleasant Valley High School is one step closer to enjoying new facilities in time for the 2018-2019 school year. At the School board meeting on Monday, January 9, 2016, school officials accepted the bids from Bush Construction for the renovation project announced last summer.

The $21 million project will include additions including a two-story gym, a new wrestling room, and 10 new classrooms.

Construction is expected to be finished by July 2018.