Scott Co. Attorney details Bettendorf officer-involved shooting

The following report was released by Scott County Attorney, Michael Walton:

Reference: Officer Involved Shooting at Home Depot, December 19, 2016

The following is a synopsis of the events at Home Depot on December 19, 2016. It is the result

of a joint investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal

Investigations, the Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department, and the Scott

County Attorney’s Office.

On December 19, 2016 at approximately 9:25PM Joshua Price called 911. Among other things,

Price reported that a person at Hobby Lobby in Bettendorf was in distress and possibly suicidal.

Price did not identify himself by name, but provided a phone number and a vehicle description.

The Bettendorf Police Department responded to Hobby Lobby and made contact with Price. It

appeared Price was in an agitated state. The police department talked to Price and was able to

make contact with his family. Things settled down and Price indicated he wanted to go home.

Having no basis for arrest or other commitment, the police and his family determined he should

return home. The call was closed at approximately 10:20PM.

At approximately 10:32PM Price entered the Home Depot through a receiving door. The store

was closed and Price had no right, privilege, or permission to enter the store.

Price was in the building for approximately 40 minutes before he used the intercom to ask for

the manager to come to the break room.

The manager responded to the break room and made contact with Price. Price removed a gun

from inside his coveralls. Price instructed the manager to evacuate the building. Price stated

he wasn’t going to hurt anyone but said he was either going to commit suicide or have the police

kill him.

At approximately 11:35PM Bettendorf Police Officer Zach Schwarz was flagged down by a

Home Depot employee. He was advised that the store manager told everyone to evacuate.

Officer Schwarz learned former employee Josh Price was involved in the disturbance.

At approximately 11:37PM Officer Schwarz entered Home Depot. Other officers arrived shortly

thereafter.

At approximately 11:41PM officers made contact with the store manager and Price in the store.

Price was holding what appeared to be a handgun and was walking behind the manager, who

had his hands up and was walking down the aisle towards the officers.

After contact with the officers, Price told the manager he could go and it was nice knowing him.

For approximately 8 minutes officers negotiated with Price and gave him repeated commands to

drop his gun. Price made it clear he wanted to die and ignored all commands.

Lieutenant Kent Keeshan radioed for less than lethal force options. It was determined that a

Taser was not appropriate under the circumstances for various reasons including the fact that

Price was armed with what appeared to be a handgun, was wearing heavy coveralls, and

obtaining safe distance and trajectory was too risky.

At approximately 11:49 PM Officer Kevin Hopkins shot a less than lethal, 40mm rubber

projectile at Price striking him in the leg. The projectile had little effect on him and he began

running towards the front of the store.

At approximately 11:50 PM Price came in visual contact with Lieutenant Kent Keeshan. Lt.

Keeshan gave Price several verbal commands to show his hands, and get on the ground. Price

turned, faced Lt. Keeshan, and raised his gun towards him.

Lt. Keeshan fired his duty weapon 4 times at Price. Price received gunshot wounds to the chin,

right hand and upper right arm area.

Officers immediately approached Price to secure him and began to coordinate medical aid.

Price was armed with an air-soft gun, modified to look like a handgun.(see attached picture)

Suicide notes were found in Price’s pocket. One note was to family members and the other was

to the police. Among other things, Price offered his apologies to the police for causing them to

shoot him.

Price was transported to the U of I Hospital in Iowa City for medical treatment. He has been

released from the hospital.

Price has been charged with Burglary Second Degree, Kidnapping Third Degree, Assault While

Participating in a Felony and Assault on a Police Officer. He is in the custody of the Scott

County Jail.

Based on the investigation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Scott County

Attorney concur that the evidence shows Officer Keeshan’s use of deadly force was reasonable

under the circumstances. He believed it was necessary to resist a like force or threat and to

avoid injury or death to himself or others.