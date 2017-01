MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Maquoketa Monday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 1200 block of E. Platt St.

Several departments responded including local police, Iowa State Patrol, and the Jackson County Sheriff.

Early Tuesday morning, police were not releasing any information about what led up to the shooting but a TV6 crew on scene confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital.