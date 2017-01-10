Shooting leaves one man with non-life threatening injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police are investigating a shooting on Kimberly Road.

According to officers, police were called to the 400 block of West Kimberly Road at 4:15 PM in regards to a shooting. Several minutes later, a 24-year-old man showed up at Genesis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Officers blocked off traffic on Kimberly Road while they investigated the shooting. It is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”