Be a Tourist in Your Own Backyard – Jan. 13-16

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – A Quad City tradition, “Be a Tourist in Your Own Backyard” is set for this weekend. About 50 local businesses are involved. Hotels, shops and restaurants are offering deals and discounts as a way to break up the winter blahs and enjoy what the Quad Cities has to offer over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Tourism officials say it’s also part of a national effort to get people to use their vacation time.

“Over half, 55 percent of American workers left a total of 658 million vacation days unused. That’s a lot of rest and recreation, that means millions of Americans are forfeiting their chances to rest, recharge, and experience the world around them at the cost of their work place, community and economy,” said Joe Taylor, President of the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Taylor is especially encouraging Quad City residents to see what their own backyard has to offer.

For the list of participating businesses and offers, click the Be a Tourist Weekend website