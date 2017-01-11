Chicago Cubs will visit White House Monday

By Published:
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(KWQC) — Four days before he leaves the White House, President Obama will host the World Series Champs.

Obama extended the invitation to manager Joe Maddon during a congratulatory telephone call in early November as he flew back to Washington aboard Air Force One.

The Cubs won their first championship since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings.

Obama said he was rooting for the Cubs during the World Series, even though he’s a White Sox fan. First Lady Michelle Obama is a lifelong Cubs fan.

The World Series trophy will be going on tour with multiple stops throughout Illinois and Iowa. There’s a stop planned for the Quad Cities, too, but further details haven’t been released.

