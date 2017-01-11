Davenport Parks and Recreation Job Fair – Jan. 11

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — It may be the middle of winter, but now is a good time to start thinking about summer jobs.

The Davenport Parks and Recreation Job Fair is happening Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The River’s Edge, 700 W. River Drive.

Scott Hock, Parks and Recreation Director says the fair is a great opportunity for young adults to learn about a career in Parks and Recreation as well as to learn about upcoming seasonal positions.

Job opportunities include lifeguards, concession staff, sports officials, golf course attendants, parks operation/mowing, summer camp staff, performing arts, The River’s Edge staff and AmeriCorps (16-19). Some jobs are open to teens 14 and older.