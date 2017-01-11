Davenport students create ‘walking tour’ app

KWQC Staff Published:
mid-city-high

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Local students are helping others learn about Davenport’s history. Mid City High students are working on an app for an historical walking tour.

It works by scanning a barcode with your phone to learn about about a particular landmark or location in davenport.

Student app developer Jalen Crawford explained the process.

“We’re getting our information from the City of Davenport, and there are a lot of groups helping us with this information.”

“Quick Facts about Davenport, like Martin Luther King Junior actually visited Davenport, Iowa”

The students are working on the app in a computer applications class.

