Duckworth responds to nomination of Dr. Shulkin as Sec. of VA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) – A combat veteran herself, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued a statement Wed. Jan. 11, 2017 regarding the nomination of Dr. David Shulkin to be the next U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Duckworth says she met with Dr. Shulkin and current VA Sec. Bob McDonald last year when she was a Congresswoman.

“Dr. Shulkin’s nomination to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs is an encouraging signal and I hope to have the opportunity to meet with him again before his confirmation hearing. I’ve seen him use his breadth of experience across the healthcare field to help guide VA through one of its most difficult periods, and I’ve appreciated his willingness to work with me in the past to improve access, timeliness and quality of Veteran care,” Duckworth said in a news release.

Duckworth, who lost both of her legs while serving in the Iraq War, is still receiving care from the VA. She also served in the past as Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

She added, “I am hopeful that, if confirmed, we can continue working together to fully deliver on the promises this country made to the brave Americans that fought to defend it.”