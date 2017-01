DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Former Davenport alderman Bill Edmond has passed away at 67-years-old.

Edmond’s wife Pam confirmed that Edmond passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

She told KWQC that Edmond thoroughly enjoyed his work over the years, that he had long been friends with KWQC’s Fran Riley, and that he truly loved Davenport.

Edmond was a Davenport alderman from 2009 to 2015.