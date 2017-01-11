Hazardous weather conditions possible in parts of the KWQC viewing area

By Published:
weather alert 2015

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for freezing rain for Jackson, Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties until 9 p.m. and a Dense Fog advisory for Knox, Bureau and Stark counties.

An area of freezing rain will be spreading into far eastern Iowa
and northwest Illinois later this afternoon. Roads, bridges and overpasses may be slick and hazardous
with the ice accumulations.

Dense fog with low visibility below a quarter of a mile is possible through 9 this evening. The NWS says if you’re out driving, slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Check the First Alert Forecast for updates.

