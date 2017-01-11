Hostess recalls limited-edition Twinkies over Salmonella concerns

(WFLA) – You might want to check your kitchen cupboard, a popular snack is being recalled because of Salmonella concerns.

Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess® Twinkies® because the frosting contains milk powder ingredients that have been recalled due to Salmonella contamination.

The milk powder ingredients were recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC.

No illnesses have been reported and none of the frosting sampled has tested positive for Salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Hostess is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This recall applies only to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes (9 individually wrapped cakes in a box, as pictured below).

This recall does not affect any other Hostess products. The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.