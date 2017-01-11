How to tell if you have the flu or the norovirus

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Locally, hospitals are seeing a rise in flu cases in the first few weeks of 2017. But, some people can’t tell if they have the flu because they don’t know what symptoms come with the virus.

Some also confuse the flu with the norovirus, but the viruses have different symptoms.

TV6 spoke with Genesis Infection Prevention Coordinator, Lisa Kaffery, to learn how people can tell the difference between the two.

“Norovirus always has nausea, severe vomiting and sometimes diarrhea along with that,” said Kaffery.

The local health expert also said these symptoms usually don’t last long, possibly even just 24 hours.

“Influenza usually always involves the respiratory track,” said Kaffery. “So you always have a cough, high fever, some people have a sore throat [and] you have severe muscle aches. You just feel awful.”

Kaffery said flu symptoms typically last for several days. She also said some people may vomit with the flu, but the virus is usually still coupled with a high fever.

At least two local hospitals, Unity Health Point Trinity and Genesis, have put out requests asking those sick not to visit.