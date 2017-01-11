Iowa governor pushes new plan to defund Planned Parenthood

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Terry Branstad says his priorities for the new Iowa Legislature include removing state funding for Planned Parenthood and prohibiting public workers from bargaining for their health insurance.

Branstad highlighted his plans Tuesday during his annual Condition of the State address. It’s expected to be his last address before he becomes ambassador to China.

Branstad says he supports redirecting funding toward organizations that don’t perform abortions, though no state taxpayer money is spent on abortions. Republicans filed a bill Monday that would create a state-run program for distributing such funds. It’s unclear how that would affect federal dollars and how much such a program would cost.

Branstad says he wants to create one statewide health care contract for public workers, a move unions say would increase costs for those employees.