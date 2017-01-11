Iowa Senior Winter Games come to Quad Cities in February

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – For the first time ever, the Iowa Senior Games are coming to the Quad Cities. There’s a variety of games for those over 50 to compete in during the event in February. One of those people over 50 is Iowa football legend, Chuck Long. Chuck is the CEO/Executive Director for the Iowa Games and the former Heisman runner-up would love to see you take part.

“The over fifty crowd is a growing population,” said Long. “Some people refer to it as the silver tsunami because it’s growing and people are living longer and we want the over-fifty crowd to come out and be active so we are bringing the event to them,” he added.

“We’re trying to get out and give to the people that participate regularly, and to kind of open it up to new people. too,” said Matt Beatty, Director Iowa Senior Games. “Just a good way to get out to people, so they don’t have to travel to other events.”

The Iowa Senior Games will be in the Quad Cities February 24th through the 26th featuring competitions in tennis, bowling, track and field, and pickleball.

For more information on how you can sign up, just visit IowaSeniorGames.org.