Kewanee home destroyed by fire and possible explosion

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC)- According to Kewanee Fire, A call came in at 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday for a structure fire and possible explosion in the 800 block of May Street.

When fire crews arrived the home was a ball of flames. The walls of the home had come down and the roof had collapsed.

A man who lives there was able to get out alive, but injured. He was transported to the hospital, and we do not have an update on his condition.

As of 7:30 P.M. Firefighters had the flames out, but were still on scene monitoring hot spots. Fire crews believe the incident could be gas related, an inspector is being called in to make that determination. Ameren was on the scene Wednesday night to cut gas and electric service to the home.

There is no visible damage to the homes near the property.

1-11 Kewanee House Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery