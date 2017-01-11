Local flu cases on the rise, hospitals ask those sick not to visit

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Local health care providers say they are seeing a rise in flu cases across the Quad Cities. At least two local hospitals, Unity Health Point Trinity and Genesis, have issued requests asking those sick to avoid visits.

“We’re seeing it in all age groups,” said Infection Prevention Coordinator for Genesis, Lisa Kaffery. We’re seeing it in school age children, the elderly and young children. It’s really everywhere in the community right now.”

Kaffery says the flu season may have started slow, but in the last week they have started to see people testing positive for the virus.

“What we don’t want is people visiting others in the hospital if you have symptoms of the flu, which are fever, a cough and sore throat,” said Kaffery. “We just don’t want you coming in here if you’re sick.”

She says it’s best to stay home and get healthy. Kaffery also advises those that are don’t have the virus to continue washing their hands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it might not be too late for the flu shot.

CDC recommends people get the vaccine by the end of October, but they also say getting the flu shot later can still be beneficial. If the flu is still “circulating,” the CDC recommends getting the vaccine. This recommendation stands even into January and later.

For more from the CDC, just visit their page on frequently asked flu questions.