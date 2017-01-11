Madigan and Cullerton re-elected leaders in Illinois General Assembly

Published:
Michael Madigan, John Cullerton
FILE - Feb. 18, 2015 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, left, and Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton are re-elected as legislative leaders as the state’s 100th General Assembly is sworn in.

The Democratic leaders said they would focus on resolving the state’s budget standoff, pledging cooperation. The House vote, split along party lines, will make the 74-year-old Madigan the nation’s longest-serving House speaker in at least a century, despite recent Republican efforts to coax his fellow Democrats into rejecting him.

