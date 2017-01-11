MidAmerican Energy holds job fair for customer service associates – Jan. 12

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Officials with MidAmerican Energy say they have job openings and are planning a job fair to help fill them. The openings are for new customer service associates for their Davenport call center.

The company looks to hire 24 positions in February, May and September – depending on the number of openings that occur throughout the year. Manpower, a staffing agency in Moline, is holding the job fair for the first training class of 24 on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. at its office at 1513 River Drive, Moline, Illinois.

The positions are full-time, temp-to-hire jobs. Applicants are hired by Manpower and enter into MidAmerican Energy’s 14-week training program. Upon successful completion of the program, individuals are hired as full-time employees of the company.

“MidAmerican Energy is known for being a great place to work and offering competitive pay and benefits,” said Regan Kunzman, director, call center operations, for MidAmerican Energy.

“We believe in creating careers, not just jobs. Our ongoing training ensures that our customer service associates have the skills they need to meet our customers’ needs today as well as create talented employees who can grow with the company.”

Starting pay for the position is $12 per hour with an increase to more than $15 per hour plus benefits if hired as a full-time employee.

Applications are available now. Jobseekers with customer service experience are encouraged to attend Manpower’s job fair, or apply at Manpower.com, call 309-762-8857 or email Moline.il@manpower.com.

Kunzman said the company is looking for individuals eager to learn new skills and those who like to help people and the community. The new customer service positions are a result of retirements and internal advancements.