Muscatine Council to consider removal of Mayor

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Muscatine’s mayor may be forced out the door.

At the next council meeting, Thursday, January 12, 2016, council members will consider filing charges to remove Mayor Diana Broderson from office.

She was elected in November 2015, and said things have not been easy.

“They have blocked me at every turn,” she said of alderman and the city administrator.

In September council took away her power of appointment, transferring it to a subcommittee made up of two council members, the mayor and the city administrator. Any appointments made by the subcommittee then need approval from the entire city council.

Tomorrow things will only get worse for the Mayor Broderson.

“Tomorrow is the city administrator asking the councilmen for a consensus on shall we ask the city attorney to draw up papers to start a hearing to have the mayor removed,” Mayor Broderson said.

The city administrator and alderman have refused to comment on the subject. But according to city council agenda the request for removal comes from guidelines set out in Iowa Code chapter 66 and section 1-7-6 of Muscatine City Code.

Both state seven reasons an official can be removed of power: (1.) For willful or habitual neglect or refusal to perform the duties of the office. (2.) For willful misconduct or maladministration in office. (3.) For corruption. (4.) For extortion (5.) Upon conviction of a felony. (6.) For intoxication, or upon conviction of being intoxicated. (7.) Upon conviction of violating the provisions of chapter 68A.

It is not clear which of these is being brought against the mayor.

“I have done none of that,” Mayor Broderson said. “Whatever they come up with is going to be quite a stretch, and I am certain that it will not rise to the level of removal.”

If council pursues written charges Mayor Broderson will face a hearing. She said it is something she expects to happen.

“It is my assumption that they have been working on their plan for how they are going to block me further and remove me from office and take away the will of the people,” she said.

Despite what she faces the mayor said she’s determined to continue doing what she can for those who elected her.

“I keep moving forward, I keep doing the people’s business as much as I can,” Mayor Broderson said.

TV6 reached out to the entire alderman. Two declined to comment, the rest have not returned requests for comment. The city attorney has also not returned request for comment.

The council meeting will be at 7p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.