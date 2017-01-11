Rare black rhino born last year gets name

Associated Press/KWQC Staff Published:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rare black rhinoceros born last year at a Des Moines zoo now has a name.

The Des Moines Register reports that “Tumani” was revealed Wednesday as the new name of Blank Park Zoo’s rhino calf born in October.

The name means “hopeful” in Swahili. It was picked by voters from among four other Swahili names. To vote, anyone who gave $50 or more between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31 to the nonprofit zoo had the opportunity to suggest a name.

Kevin Drees with the zoo says about 200 names were submitted before officials cut the list down to just five names.

This female Eastern Black Rhino calf is one of fewer than one thousand of its kind left on the planet. Tumani weighed 80 lbs. at birth and is now at a healthy 308 lbs.

