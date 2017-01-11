Repealing Obamacare could impact Quad Citizens

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- Wednesday Senate Republicans continued to work to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act. The program, also known as Obamacare, was enacted in March of 2010 and over 11 million people are currently enrolled. President-elect Trump said that repealing and replacing the law will occur simultaneously. However, those still covered by the Affordable Care Act fear the changes could put their health in jeopardy. Dr. David Ezra Sidran enrolled in the program in 2013 while he was battling amyloidosis, a rare blood disease. Sidran credits the program for saving his life.

“It’s estimated right now that about 45,000 Americans a year would die without health insurance, because of pre-existing conditions.”

However, not all are in favor of the program. Jean McGee said she’s eager for change after years of rising deductibles and premiums.

“We are talking a house payment here, and this is cost prohibitive for people who are low-income, middle-income, and upper income.”

However, efforts to repeal and replace the program haven’t stopped many Americans from signing up. Federal data reveals more than 11.5 million people have signed up for coverage through the Federal marketplace as of December 24th. Senior leaders are currently weighing the option of increasing changes gradually, through a series of incremental replacement bills.