Rock Island Mother speaks out on gun violence, plans to make her community a safer place

Rock Island, Il (KWQC) In rock island, police tell us there were four gun-related homicides in 2016. One of the fatalities was last august .De’Mar De-Angelo Bester of Rock Island was killed in an alley along the 12 hundred block of 11th street. Now his mother, Othea Stevenson is speaking out against gun violence, she along with her two children, Sheena and Darwin Gray, plan to make Rock Island a safer place for the community.

“It’s so important to me because I lost a son to a senseless act of gun violence, it hit home, it truly hit home. it’s in my head, It’s something that just won’t go away.” said Stevenson.

Stevenson says the community and city officials will need to work together to put a stop to gun violence.

“Where do we start?” Stevenson says. “We start all over in rock island, we start as far as the quad cities, and that’s as a whole we come together as a family and we stand up to this violence.”

Stevenson says she has also worked with city officials in Rock Island to place more street lights and cameras in the city as a deterrent to crime and violence.