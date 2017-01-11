RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KWQC) — Red alert. Red Alert! The Starship Enterprise is docked in the tiny Iowa town designated as the Future Birthplace of Captain James T. Kirk.

That community is Riverside, Iowa. The Voyage Home Museum is the go-to place where the Trek Begins. The Star Trek Museum features faces and places related to the 1960’s television show.

The crew of the Enterprise has a mission to seek new life and new civilizations. To go boldly where no one has gone before. Outer space.

The costumes, cutouts, photos, and a make believe model of the Enterprise are among the attractions on display. Last year, about three thousand people visited the museum.

The television series debuted during the age of the race to outer space. Decades ago.

Museum volunteer Mike Meinders says Captain Kirk’s future birth is slated for March 22, 2228. Until then “trekkers”, continue to live long and prosper!

