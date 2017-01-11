Suspects ID’d in Burlington teen’s murder-UPDATED

UPDATE: Officials have identified the suspects charged in the killing of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson of Burlington.

Police say 24-year-old Jaron Narelle Purham and 22-year-old Jorge Luis Sanders-Galvez, both of Jennings, Mo. were charged with murder in the first degree, a class A felony. Both men are being held on a $2 million bond and are in the process of being extradited back to Iowa.

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) – More than 10 months after the death of a Burlington teenager, two people are now in custody.

Warrants were filed just before the end of the year against two people in the death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson. Johnson’s body was found in a Burlington alley back in March 2016. An autopsy found Johnson was shot multiple times.

The Des Moines County Attorney, Amy Beavers, tells TV6 she filed for first-degree murder warrants for two people on Friday, December 30th. Beavers says the two individuals are currently in custody in Missouri. She would not release their names at this time.

Back in April, 2016 Burlington Police said they had a lead in the case and multiple suspects. At that time, Lt. Klein told TV his department had completed its investigation and handed over their findings to the Des Moines County Attorney’s office.